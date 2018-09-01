MOSCOW (AP) — The news agency of the Russia-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region is reporting that separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko has died in a cafe explosion.

Rebel news agency DAN said the Friday afternoon explosion tore through a cafe in Donetsk, the region's principal city.

Zakharchenko was prime minister of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, which along with a separatist republic in neighboring Luhansk, has fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. More than 10,000 people have died in the conflict.