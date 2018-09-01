MONACO (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says Britain should host the World Cup in 2030.

Ceferin says it "would be a wise idea" for the federations to work together rather than England bid alone.

He says "infrastructure in the (United Kingdom) is very good and, in a way, if more countries bid there is more chance to win."

Initial talks were held in Moscow in June by officials from England — which hosted and won the 1966 World Cup — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They agreed to revisit the subject later when meeting after the United States, Canada and Mexico won co-hosting rights for the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026.

Ceferin says "after all these years it's time for that part of Europe to get the World Cup."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports