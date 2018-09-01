Jakarta (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) clinched bronze in the women's flyweight (51-kilograms) boxing on Friday at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



Lin lost to China's Chang Yuan (常園) 1-4 in a split decision in the semifinals.

In the first two rounds, Lin played cautiously and only started to really dig at Chang in the third round, but "it's a pity that it was too late, " Lin said.



Through out the match, Lin had the advantage as she had the upper hand over Chang, however it was not reflected in the surprise decision by the judges.



Despite the results, Lin said that was the case with competitive sports, only by practicing and getting stronger can one defeat one's opponent.

Having been previously awarded the Best Boxer Trophy at the 2017 Asian Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and being stopped in her tracks in the semifinals at this year's Asiad, Lin said "I feel regret about today's results, but I will continue to work hard."



Taiwan moved up one spot from earlier Friday to sixth in the medal table with a total of 60 medals -- 16 gold, 17 silver and 27 bronze.



The 2018 Asian Games, which kicked off Aug. 18, concludes on Sept. 2.



(By Lung Po-an and William Yen)

Enditem/cs