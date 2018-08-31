WASHINGTON (AP) — A business associate of a key figure in the investigation into the former Trump campaign chairman has been charged with failing to register as a foreign agent.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Washington announced a criminal charge Friday against W. Samuel Patten.

He's expected to appear in court later in the day. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Patten was a business associate of Konstantin Kilimnik, a man U.S. authorities say has ties to Russian intelligence. Kilimnik worked closely with Manafort, who was found guilty this month of eight financial counts.

Kilimnik also is a co-defendant in a pending case against Manafort in Washington that accuses them both of witness tampering.

Court papers don't refer to Kilimnik by name, but say Patten worked with a Russian national.