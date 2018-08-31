WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — A chair umpire at the U.S. Open raised questions about whether he overstepped his duties when he clambered down out of his seat during a break between games, stood with hands on knees, and spoke with Nick Kyrgios, saying, among other things, "I want to help you." By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-VIDEO REVIEW

MONACO — UEFA plans to start using video review to help referees at next year's Super Cup. The often-controversial technology is unlikely to be used for this season's Champions League, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Friday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOC--OLD FIRM-GERRARD AND RODGERS

Unbeaten in his first 12 games as Rangers coach, Steven Gerrard has made a seamless transition to soccer management and an impressive start to his task of restoring the flagging fortunes of Scotland's most decorated club. A familiar face from his Liverpool past is looking to bring an end to this extended honeymoon period. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-ITALIAN GP

MONZA, Italy — Force India driver Sergio Perez set the fastest time in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

ATH--ASIAN GAMES-ADVANCING ASIA

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Almost unthinkable to some a decade ago, sprinters from China and Japan are running sub-10 seconds for the 100 meters. There's plenty more to come from Asia, too, according to IAAF president Sebastian Coe. By John Pye. SENT: 820 words, photos.

GLF--MADE IN DENMARK

AARHUS, Denmark — Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick need big second rounds at the Made In Denmark tournament to move into contention for a victory in their bid to get into Europe's Ryder Cup team. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

POZO ALCON, Spain — Rudy Molard defends his Spanish Vuelta lead in a relatively flat seventh stage in Spain?s southeastern region of Murcia. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AUSTRALIA-BOLT'S DEBUT

GOSFORD, Australia — Usain Bolt's soccer debut for the Central Coast Mariners on Friday lasted about 20 minutes against an amateur local team and with almost 10,000 people in the crowd. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-SQUAD

MADRID — Luis Enrique announces his first squad since taking over Spain's national team. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 450 words.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Roma visits AC Milan in Serie A's first "American derby," with both clubs controlled by U.S. owners. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-TRANSFERS

PARIS — The last day of the transfer window could see a flurry of late signings in the French league before the midnight deadline. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2230 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara produced an unbeaten 50-run stand to help India recover from conceding two early wickets and reach lunch at 100-2 on the second day of the fourth test against England on Friday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Bradley helps Red Sox rally past White Sox 9-4. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.