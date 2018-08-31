Usain Bolt participates in a friendly trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and the Central Coast Select in Gosford, Australia, Friday, Aug.
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) — Usain Bolt's soccer debut for the Central Coast Mariners lasted about 20 minutes against an amateur local team and with almost 10,000 people in the crowd.
The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is trying to become a professional soccer player and has been given a tryout with the Australian A-League club based in Gosford, north of Sydney.
The crowd for Friday's exhibition game was about four times bigger than the average home attendance the Mariners attracted last season. The Australian Associated Press reported that the exhibition game was broadcast in 60 countries.
Bolt started on the left wing and had a clumsy first touch, but settled in and found himself in scoring positions a couple of times before having a stoppage-time shot blocked.
