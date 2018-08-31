Two people were injured in a stabbing at Amsterdam's main rail station on Friday morning, authorities in the capital said.

"Police have shot a suspect after a stabbing incident at Amsterdam CS," Amsterdam police wrote on Twitter.

One of the witnesses told the local Amsterdam AT broadcaster that the attacker was a man in his 30s. One of the victims was allegedly a foreign youth who sustained injuries to his hand.

All three people were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. Authorities said they were unable to provide any details about the motive for the stabbing, but that "all possible scenarios" are being considered.

Police closed off two train platforms to passengers, but did not order a complete evacuation of the station. The trams that leave from the front of the station were not running.

Around 250,000 travelers pass through Amsterdam's Central Station every day, according to the Amsterdam.info travel guide.

Friday is a particularly busy time for the station, with numerous tourists arriving for weekend trips.

