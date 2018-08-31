DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the funeral for soul legend Aretha Franklin (all times local):

8 a.m.

Aretha Franklin's body has arrived at a Detroit church where her funeral is being held Friday.

Franklin's white hearse arrived more than two hours before the service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Fans have been lined up for hours outside the Greater Grace Temple awaiting the chance to attend the service, which will feature performances by Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and speeches by former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

Among those honoring Franklin Friday are about two dozen owners of Pink Cadillacs who arrived at the church early Friday. The tribute is a nod to Franklin's funky '80s tune, "Freeway of Love," which prominently featured the car in the lyrics and video.

___

12 a.m.

Organizers of Aretha Franklin's funeral insist it will be a spirit-filled service, not a show. Yet there's no denying the star-power attending the Queen of Soul's final send-off.

The speakers at Friday's invitation-only funeral at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Singers include Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Chaka Khan.

Greater Grace's Bishop Charles Ellis III says he wants all — even the famous — to leave with a "spiritual awakening."

Still, the get-down and uplift can certainly coexist.

Another performer, gospel artist Marvin Sapp, expects "an eye-opening experience." He adds the "dearly departed" want a celebration to mark their transition "from this life to a better one."

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at 76.