Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A morning t-storm;82;74;SW;10;84%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;108;85;Sunny and very warm;105;86;ENE;7;42%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny and hot;102;71;W;12;34%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Lots of sun, humid;83;72;Sunny and humid;84;70;ENE;11;65%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;65;48;Sun and some clouds;67;49;NE;5;64%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;61;46;Mostly sunny;61;46;SSW;4;75%;15%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;94;61;Sunny, not as warm;87;60;SW;6;20%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;58;42;Cloudy and colder;49;37;N;10;54%;69%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;84;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;65;51;SW;11;81%;82%;1

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;92;75;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;NNW;9;37%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;59;49;An afternoon shower;62;54;N;8;75%;86%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;84;Sunny and hot;114;82;NW;12;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;72;A t-storm around;94;73;SSW;5;59%;54%;11

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;67;WSW;8;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;91;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;WSW;8;66%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;76;70;Partial sunshine;76;70;SE;11;70%;66%;4

Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;84;66;Clouds and humid;81;66;SSW;5;71%;75%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;87;66;Clouds and sun, warm;91;65;ESE;5;50%;10%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;70;53;Partly sunny;73;55;NE;4;56%;22%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;67;45;A shower in places;70;48;ESE;6;62%;63%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;ENE;8;31%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;79;62;Thunderstorms;79;63;WNW;7;76%;91%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;67;49;Partly sunny;70;50;ENE;4;61%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;88;64;Sunny and hot;91;66;ENE;6;42%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;85;64;Thunderstorms;87;66;ENE;7;60%;88%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and cooler;52;46;Mostly cloudy;56;46;ESE;13;69%;14%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;86;63;Partly sunny;87;64;NW;5;31%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;80;72;Rain and drizzle;79;71;NE;10;79%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;N;8;40%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;65;54;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;10;76%;56%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;84;65;E;3;59%;36%;13

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;93;77;High clouds;95;78;SSW;6;67%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Warmer;83;73;Showers and t-storms;84;73;SSW;9;78%;69%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;86;78;A shower in places;85;78;SW;9;77%;73%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;66;54;A passing shower;64;56;NNW;7;77%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;80;Mostly sunny;88;79;WNW;8;79%;55%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;97;78;Mostly sunny;95;78;SE;7;56%;13%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;88;68;A passing shower;84;68;SE;9;80%;57%;11

Delhi, India;High clouds and warm;95;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ESE;6;75%;64%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;88;58;A t-storm around;79;56;SSW;6;44%;64%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A t-storm in spots;94;80;SSE;10;71%;80%;7

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;97;68;Mostly sunny;89;68;SSE;6;49%;9%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;64;56;A morning shower;68;54;SE;6;88%;52%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;NNE;6;18%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;ENE;15;81%;44%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;92;79;Some brightening;89;80;SSE;5;80%;63%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;77;46;Sunny and beautiful;77;51;ENE;6;36%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Showers and t-storms;88;74;E;8;73%;67%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;66;55;A shower;65;54;ESE;9;87%;67%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SW;9;75%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;SSE;6;80%;88%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;88;75;More clouds than sun;88;74;NE;11;52%;18%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;89;73;Cloudy;84;72;W;8;67%;38%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;A strong t-storm;96;77;NNE;8;58%;76%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;89;73;Sunshine;89;73;NE;9;66%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;92;77;A t-storm around;93;78;E;7;61%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;88;Mostly sunny;97;87;W;9;62%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;N;7;22%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;58;Sunny and not as hot;92;59;NNW;5;17%;8%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;84;80;Clouds and sun;86;79;SW;12;66%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;82;68;Heavy thunderstorms;81;68;S;5;84%;89%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;98;81;Mostly sunny;100;82;S;10;42%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, nice;77;56;Periods of sun;80;61;N;5;62%;9%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;E;12;65%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;89;70;Mostly cloudy;86;71;WSW;8;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;91;79;A couple of t-storms;91;80;S;7;77%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;89;74;Heavy p.m. showers;92;74;NNW;5;75%;80%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;33;Mostly sunny;61;25;NW;14;32%;25%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;A shower or t-storm;83;75;WSW;9;82%;68%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;65;58;Partly sunny;64;57;S;9;76%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;NW;7;43%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;69;54;Nice with some sun;72;53;SSE;7;57%;4%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;86;65;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;6;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Turning sunny, nice;79;69;WSW;8;74%;16%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;NE;4;38%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;Clouds and sunshine;88;81;WSW;8;64%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;94;76;A t-storm around;95;76;N;3;62%;48%;12

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm or two;89;79;SW;6;75%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;59;50;Spotty showers;55;42;SW;11;71%;76%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;SSW;4;53%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;89;80;A shower or t-storm;88;79;E;10;76%;67%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;75;54;A shower or t-storm;77;55;ESE;6;61%;59%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;81;75;Mostly sunny, nice;82;75;SSW;12;67%;11%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cool;52;49;Remaining cloudy;57;50;ESE;13;70%;13%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;74;64;Partly sunny;81;67;S;6;66%;36%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;76;56;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;E;4;57%;3%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;87;77;Showers;88;77;WSW;9;80%;88%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;71;55;An afternoon shower;72;55;E;7;67%;66%;8

New York, United States;A few showers;75;68;A few showers;77;70;SE;9;74%;75%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunny and hot;98;71;WNW;6;46%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;65;43;Rain and drizzle;51;42;N;8;85%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;94;77;Showers and t-storms;83;73;NNE;6;80%;87%;2

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;66;45;Variable cloudiness;69;49;S;4;58%;4%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;73;60;A morning shower;80;67;SSW;12;76%;77%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;84;79;Sunshine, pleasant;85;80;ESE;17;73%;30%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NNW;6;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;5;74%;76%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;72;50;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;NE;5;45%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;63;45;More sun than clouds;65;46;ESE;7;59%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm or two;93;76;WSW;6;71%;84%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;13;88%;65%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;ESE;5;55%;60%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;72;55;Spotty showers;63;56;NNW;8;80%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;86;63;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;E;6;63%;7%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;74;53;A shower in the p.m.;74;52;S;10;49%;70%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;Mostly sunny;85;69;SW;7;68%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;72;An afternoon shower;81;73;SE;9;66%;77%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;50;42;A little p.m. rain;47;42;S;19;77%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of a.m. rain;71;57;A passing shower;72;55;WNW;7;75%;62%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;87;69;Sunny and very warm;87;69;NNE;6;53%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;109;80;Sunny and very warm;110;84;NNE;12;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;S;9;60%;69%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;70;55;A shower in the p.m.;72;57;WNW;6;71%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;70;56;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;WSW;9;70%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;79;63;E;4;76%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;79;A shower in places;86;79;E;14;72%;57%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;NW;5;95%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;82;61;Sunshine, pleasant;84;62;ENE;10;24%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;59;41;Mostly sunny;63;43;NW;4;57%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;81;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;N;5;82%;73%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;97;61;Very hot;102;59;NW;5;34%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;70;55;Some sun returning;68;52;NNE;4;69%;7%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;87;70;Partly sunny;88;67;E;6;59%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;93;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;S;6;83%;75%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A shower or t-storm;87;78;S;4;74%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with sunshine;86;58;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSE;7;51%;9%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in places;86;78;ENE;14;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;65;54;Spotty showers;70;50;NNE;6;69%;64%;2

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;66;53;Partly sunny;71;51;WSW;15;46%;26%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SSW;5;62%;55%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;70;57;A shower;69;54;SW;7;90%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;86;60;Sunny and nice;86;55;NNW;9;28%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;88;65;More sun than clouds;84;61;ENE;8;34%;32%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, not as hot;97;74;Sunny and not as hot;95;71;SE;7;18%;6%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;78;Mostly sunny;89;76;NW;8;60%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;96;69;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;E;4;44%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;Showers and t-storms;86;72;NE;7;71%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;72;65;Humid and warmer;81;69;SW;11;81%;33%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;87;75;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;ESE;7;54%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;90;71;Sunshine;90;72;NW;7;51%;11%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;72;51;Partial sunshine;67;50;NNE;5;65%;30%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;66;53;Clouds breaking;66;51;N;4;66%;33%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;78;60;Showers;75;62;WNW;6;78%;92%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;87;75;WNW;5;74%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;73;52;Partly sunny;74;54;N;4;73%;39%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;NE;5;59%;43%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;50;Mostly sunny;59;50;NNW;16;72%;61%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A t-storm or two;85;76;SW;7;80%;84%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;Mostly sunny;86;61;NE;5;37%;34%;7

