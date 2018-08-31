Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A morning t-storm;28;23;SW;15;84%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;42;29;Sunny and very warm;40;30;ENE;11;42%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and hot;39;22;W;19;34%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Lots of sun, humid;28;22;Sunny and humid;29;21;ENE;18;65%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Sun and some clouds;19;10;NE;8;64%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;SSW;7;75%;15%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;34;16;Sunny, not as warm;30;16;SW;9;20%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;15;5;Cloudy and colder;10;3;N;16;54%;69%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;29;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;18;11;SW;17;81%;82%;1

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;NNW;14;37%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;15;9;An afternoon shower;17;12;N;13;75%;86%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;29;Sunny and hot;45;28;NW;19;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;22;A t-storm around;34;23;SSW;9;59%;54%;11

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;19;WSW;13;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;WSW;12;66%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;25;21;Partial sunshine;25;21;SE;18;70%;66%;4

Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;29;19;Clouds and humid;27;19;SSW;9;71%;75%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;31;19;Clouds and sun, warm;33;18;ESE;9;50%;10%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;21;12;Partly sunny;23;13;NE;7;56%;22%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;19;7;A shower in places;21;9;ESE;9;62%;63%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;ENE;13;31%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;26;17;Thunderstorms;26;17;WNW;11;76%;91%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;19;9;Partly sunny;21;10;ENE;6;61%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;10;42%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;29;18;Thunderstorms;31;19;ENE;12;60%;88%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and cooler;11;8;Mostly cloudy;13;8;ESE;21;69%;14%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;30;17;Partly sunny;31;18;NW;8;31%;27%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;27;22;Rain and drizzle;26;22;NE;16;79%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;N;13;40%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;18;12;Partly sunny;18;10;SSE;17;76%;56%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;E;5;59%;36%;13

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;34;25;High clouds;35;26;SSW;10;67%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Warmer;28;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;SSW;15;78%;69%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;SW;15;77%;73%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;19;12;A passing shower;18;13;NNW;12;77%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;27;Mostly sunny;31;26;WNW;12;79%;55%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;12;56%;13%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;A passing shower;29;20;SE;14;80%;57%;11

Delhi, India;High clouds and warm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ESE;9;75%;64%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;14;A t-storm around;26;13;SSW;10;44%;64%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;17;71%;80%;7

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;36;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;10;49%;9%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;18;13;A morning shower;20;12;SE;10;88%;52%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;NNE;10;18%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;ENE;24;81%;44%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Some brightening;31;26;SSE;8;80%;63%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;25;8;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;ENE;10;36%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;E;12;73%;67%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;19;13;A shower;18;12;ESE;15;87%;67%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;14;75%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;10;80%;88%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;31;24;More clouds than sun;31;24;NE;17;52%;18%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;32;23;Cloudy;29;22;W;13;67%;38%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;A strong t-storm;36;25;NNE;13;58%;76%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;31;23;Sunshine;32;23;NE;14;66%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;E;11;61%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;31;Mostly sunny;36;30;W;15;62%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;N;11;22%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;14;Sunny and not as hot;33;15;NNW;8;17%;8%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;29;26;Clouds and sun;30;26;SW;19;66%;29%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;20;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;S;8;84%;89%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;37;27;Mostly sunny;38;28;S;16;42%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Periods of sun;27;16;N;8;62%;9%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;E;19;65%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;32;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;WSW;13;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;33;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;S;12;77%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Heavy p.m. showers;33;23;NNW;8;75%;80%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;Mostly sunny;16;-4;NW;22;32%;25%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;28;24;WSW;14;82%;68%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;14;Partly sunny;18;14;S;14;76%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;NW;11;43%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;12;Nice with some sun;22;12;SSE;12;57%;4%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;19;S;9;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;20;WSW;12;74%;16%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;NE;6;38%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Clouds and sunshine;31;27;WSW;12;64%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;34;24;A t-storm around;35;24;N;5;62%;48%;12

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;10;75%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;15;10;Spotty showers;13;6;SW;17;71%;76%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;SSW;6;53%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;31;27;A shower or t-storm;31;26;E;16;76%;67%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;24;12;A shower or t-storm;25;13;ESE;9;61%;59%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;27;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;SSW;19;67%;11%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cool;11;10;Remaining cloudy;14;10;ESE;21;70%;13%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;Partly sunny;27;19;S;10;66%;36%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;24;13;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;E;7;57%;3%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;30;25;Showers;31;25;WSW;15;80%;88%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;21;13;An afternoon shower;22;13;E;12;67%;66%;8

New York, United States;A few showers;24;20;A few showers;25;21;SE;14;74%;75%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;WNW;10;46%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;18;6;Rain and drizzle;10;5;N;13;85%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;34;25;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NNE;9;80%;87%;2

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;19;7;Variable cloudiness;21;9;S;6;58%;4%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;16;A morning shower;27;19;SSW;19;76%;77%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;Sunshine, pleasant;29;27;ESE;27;73%;30%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNW;9;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;8;74%;76%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;NE;8;45%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;7;More sun than clouds;18;8;ESE;11;59%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;10;71%;84%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;21;88%;65%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;ESE;8;55%;60%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;Spotty showers;17;13;NNW;12;80%;87%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;E;9;63%;7%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;12;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;S;15;49%;70%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;SW;11;68%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;22;An afternoon shower;27;23;SE;15;66%;77%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;10;6;A little p.m. rain;8;6;S;30;77%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of a.m. rain;22;14;A passing shower;22;13;WNW;11;75%;62%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;30;21;Sunny and very warm;31;21;NNE;10;53%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;44;29;NNE;20;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;S;14;60%;69%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;21;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;14;WNW;10;71%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;WSW;15;70%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;26;17;E;7;76%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;26;A shower in places;30;26;E;23;72%;57%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;NW;7;95%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;16;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;ENE;16;24%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;15;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;NW;6;57%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;8;82%;73%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;36;16;Very hot;39;15;NW;9;34%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Some sun returning;20;11;NNE;7;69%;7%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Partly sunny;31;19;E;10;59%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;34;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;S;10;83%;75%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;S;6;74%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;SSE;11;51%;9%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in places;30;26;ENE;22;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;18;12;Spotty showers;21;10;NNE;10;69%;64%;2

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;19;12;Partly sunny;22;11;WSW;24;46%;26%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SSW;9;62%;55%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;21;14;A shower;21;12;SW;11;90%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;30;16;Sunny and nice;30;13;NNW;14;28%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;31;18;More sun than clouds;29;16;ENE;14;34%;32%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, not as hot;36;23;Sunny and not as hot;35;22;SE;11;18%;6%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;NW;13;60%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;36;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;E;7;44%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;Showers and t-storms;30;22;NE;12;71%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;22;19;Humid and warmer;27;21;SW;17;81%;33%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;ESE;12;54%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;32;22;Sunshine;32;22;NW;11;51%;11%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;22;10;Partial sunshine;19;10;NNE;7;65%;30%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Clouds breaking;19;11;N;7;66%;33%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;Showers;24;17;WNW;9;78%;92%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;WNW;9;74%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;23;11;Partly sunny;23;12;N;7;73%;39%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;8;59%;43%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Mostly sunny;15;10;NNW;25;72%;61%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;11;80%;84%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly sunny;30;16;NE;9;37%;34%;7

