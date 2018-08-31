  1. Home
In Venice hit 'First Man,' another day of sun for Chazelle

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/08/31 19:02
Director Damien Chazelle poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'First Man' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice,

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "First Man." (Universal Pictures via AP)

Actors Jason Clarke, from left, Olivia Hamilton, director Damien Chazelle, actors Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy pose for photographers upon arrival at t

Director Damien Chazelle, right, and actress Olivia Hamilton pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'First Man' and the openi

Director Damien Chazelle, from left, actors Olivia Hamilton, Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling and Jason Clarke pose for photographers upon arrival at the phot

NEW YORK (AP) — After rave reviews for his moon landing docudrama at the Venice Film Festival, "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle is enjoying another day of sun.

Chazelle's "First Man" was hailed by critics earlier this week as a groundbreaking space movie that thrillingly plunges viewers directly into the perspective of astronaut Neil Armstrong, as played by Ryan Gosling. Given the festival response, Chazelle's anticipated follow-up to "La La Land" appears likely to again return the 33-year-old filmmaker to Hollywood's awards season.

In an interview, Chazelle acknowledged he has some trepidation about re-entering the lengthy Oscar season gauntlet. But Chazelle, who became the youngest filmmaker to win best director in 2017, says he was motivated to make "First Man" to show how difficult and complicated the moon landing was to pull off.