Taiwanese skater Li Meng-chu won gold in the women's 20-kilometer roller skating road race at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games Friday.

Li completed the Palembang course in 44 minutes and 50.929 seconds, crossing the line ahead of China's Guo Dan and Yang Ho-chen, also from Taiwan.

Guo took the silver medal with 44:50.992, while Yang won the bronze with 44:51.168.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Taiwan was sixth in the medal table for the games, which is being held from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2, with 16 golds, 17 silvers and 26 bronzes. (By Huang Chiao-wen and Elizabeth Hsu)