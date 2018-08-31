  1. Home
Vietnam’s Jetstar Pacific increases flights to Taiwan

Jetstar Pacific to add fifth weekly flight between Danang and Taipei

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/31 17:51
Jetstar Pacific A320.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnamese low-cost airline, Jetstar Pacific will increase its weekly direct flights between Danang and Taipei to five, starting from Oct. 31.

The additional service is in response to rising demand tourism by both Taiwanese and Vietnamese sightseers. 

According to statistics from Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, 383,329 Vietnamese tourists visited Taiwan in 2017, a rapid increase of 94.94 percent from the previous year.

Danang was ranked 5th best destination worldwide in 2018 by Airbnb, due to its beaches and wide range of amenities, including good golf courses.

The new service will depart for Taipei at 11.00 a.m. every Wednesday, and will begin its return flight at 3.40 p.m., according to TTR Weekly.

The additional service is expected to use an Airbus A320, a popular model across Jetstar Pacific flights.
