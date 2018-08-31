  1. Home
Asian Games: Taiwan wins gold in men's 20-kilometer roller skating

By  Central News Agency
2018/08/31 17:10
Roller skater Chao Tsu-cheng.

Roller skater Chao Tsu-cheng. (By Central News Agency)

Taiwan skater Chao Tsu-cheng clinched gold in the men's 20-kilometer roller skating road race Friday at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Chao crossed the line first with a time of 33:51.418, narrowly beating Choi Gwangho of South Korea who finished second in 33:51.653.

Third place went to South Korea's Son Geunseong with 33:51.967 and Taiwan's Lin Ping-hung was fourth with 33:52.049.

As of Friday afternoon, Taiwan is currently seventh in the medals table at this year's Asian Games with a total of 56 -- 15 gold, 17 silver and 24 bronze.

The 2018 Asian Games, which kicked off Aug. 18, conclude on Sept. 2. (By Huang Chiao-wen and William Yen)
Asian Games
Asian Games 2018
Jakarta Palembang 2018
roller skating

