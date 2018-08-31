  1. Home
Eastern Taiwan: 1st elementary school dedicated to indigenous education inaugurated 

The inauguration ceremony featured several rituals unique to the Truku people

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/31 17:50
The first elementary in Taiwan designed for the indigenous Truku people is inaugurated on August 31 in Hualien County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first elementary school in Taiwan designed for the indigenous Truku children was inaugurated Friday in Hualien County. 

After 18 months of preparations, the faulty members and pupils of Wanrong Truku Indigenous Education Elementary School, formerly known as Wanrong Elementary School, led by the headmaster, Chiu Chung-hsin (邱忠信), celebrated the transformation of their school with indigenous rituals and prayers for ancestors’ blessing. 

The ceremony was followed by a performance of the award-winning school choir and a feast featuring traditional Truku cuisine, reported Central News Agency.

Chiu said with new thoughts and perspectives put to the education of indigenous people in Taiwan, he hopes the school children can cultivate a sense of respect and compassion for people, and become proud of their own Truku culture. 

 
Truku people
Indigenous education
Indigenous peoples

