Upcoming Events in Taipei, Sept. 1 - Sept. 9

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the seasons start to change, there are still some great events happening all over the city. Avoid the rain and enjoy some of the great entertainment Taipei has to offer. Here are just a few interesting events happening over the next week, Sept. 1- Sept. 9.

The ULTRA Taiwan music festival is fast approaching, and will be held next weekend Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at Taipei’s Dajia Ultra Park. The organizers expect as many as 30,000 attendees at this year’s celebration of electronic music. This is the first year the festival is being held for two days instead of one. Tickets are still available at the official website, and for those who can’t wait to get a taste of what the DJs have to offer, an ULTRA Taiwan pre-party is happening on Sept. 1 at IKON.

As summer begins to wind-down, there are still opportunities to enjoy the summer vibes. Before the summer heat is gone, join the Summer Hip Hop Pool Party on Saturday, Sept. 1 hosted by Mango and Urban Asia at Road Castle in Zhongzheng District. Starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m., only NT$300 to enter. Join for a laid back day of fun, sun and hip hop tunes.

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza are hosting Sunset Sessions on Sept. 1, with DJs and food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

On Sept. 8, Latinos Taiwan and MAJI Square are hosting a MAJI Fiesta, a Latin and Caribbean party featuring music guaranteed to get you dancing along with a great variety of regional cuisines and live music performances. The event is completely free and in a family friendly environment. Starts at 12 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.

Taipei Arts Festival

The Taipei Arts Festival began at the end of July and will continue through September with a number of interesting artistic exhibitions across mediums. There are also a number of workshops available to attend for those interested. Here are a few of the unique performances coming up at the National Sun Yat Sen Memorial.

For something truly unique, that you certainly won’t see every day, or maybe ever again, the Taipei arts festival is hosting an open juggling event and competition on Sunday, Sept. 2 called “Ting-Koo-Ki, Juggling Battle” where the best jugglers in Taiwan, and possibly from abroad will show the audiences and their competitors what they’ve got in a competition of skill you never expected to pay money to see.

On Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Taipei Arts Festival will host a unique combination of musical talent from the Bleinders, Taiwan’s premiere, and the world’s only visually-impaired, accapella group. They will be singing alongside the G-Major Chorus, Taiwan’s first all gay men’s chorus. “Come celebrate positive and passionate voices from the social margin, ”at the "This Is Me" concert event.

At the Taipei Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday Sept. 9 enthusiasts of the “noise” genre of music should not miss what might be the greatest collaboration of noise artists for a single cooperative performance in history, with the NOISE ASSEMBLY being hosted by the Asian Meeting Festival. “With no score or common language, these musicians gather to play for the first time, listen and react moment-to-moment. There is hence no music…only the “becoming of music.”

National Theater and Concert Hall

There is always a great variety of musical and theatrical performances at the NTCH. Here are a few things to look forward to over the next week.

Saturday, Sept. 1 there will be another performance in a series of free concerts for the public with another NTCH Summer Jazz Party: Jazz at the Bistro. Next Saturday, and Sept. 8, the jazz party series will showcase the Jazzmeia Horn Quintet. “Jazzmeia Horn has a talent for adding gospel features to her renditions of classic jazz piece. Her powerful vocals and charming improvisations will no doubt amaze any and all audiences.”

The Taiwanese opera troupe Yi-Shin will be performing ”Duan Xiu” (斷袖) at the national theater next weekend Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, for three shows total. The production is a classical period drama performed by an all-female cast that tells the love story of two noblemen.

For classical music lovers, on Thursday, Sept. 6 the national Chamber Orchestra will perform an “Ode to Bach” at the National Concert Hall. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with a range of ticket and seating options available.

From Aug. 31 until Sept. 8, the Experimental Theater of the NTCH will have daily performances of “Kaléidoscope: In Search of the Island Memories” Episode I. The theater production explores various images and reflections of Taiwan’s past, with performances only in Mandarin and Taiwanese.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan's Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da'An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights.

For those new to Taipei, or those who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.