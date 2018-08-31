SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media say President Moon Jae-in will send an envoy to North Korea next week for talks on a nuclear standoff and to set up a summit planned for next month.

There has been growing worry over the slow pace of getting North Korea to end its nuclear program following President Donald Trump's landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

Moon and Kim are set to meet next month in Pyongyang for their third summit.

Details, including when, are still unclear.

The report comes days after a planned trip by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang was shelved.