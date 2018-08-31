Vietnamese people paid their final respects to late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who was held prisoner after his plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War. McCain died last Saturday and was recalled fondly in Vietnam for his support of postwar diplomacy between Vietnam and the United States.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, children play at one of the refugee camps in Bangladesh that house Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar after its military launched a violent security operation against the ethnic group one year ago. Investigators working for the U.N.'s top human rights body named six Myanmar military leaders they say should be prosecuted for genocide and held responsible for crimes against the Rohingya.

Australian filmmaker James Ricketson, who was convicted of spying and sentenced to six years in prison in Cambodia, regularly shouted to reporters when arriving and leaving court for his trial, often to ask: "Who am I spying for?" Prosecutors argued his documentary filmmaking work hid his real purpose of spying on Cambodia's security forces for a foreign state, but it never named which one.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com