PHOENIX (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Phoenix and Houston are close to finalizing a trade that would send forward Ryan Anderson to the Suns and point guard Brandon Knight to the Rockets.

Phoenix also would send former first-round pick forward Marquese Chriss to Houston and the Suns would get guard De'Anthony Melton from the Rockets.

The person asked for anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been completed.

If the trade goes through as expected, Anderson could be the starting power forward for Phoenix. He averaged 9.3 points last season and has two years left on a four-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Rockets in 2016.

Knight, who appeared to be in line to start at point guard for the Suns after missing last season with a knee injury, figures to see time as a backup to Chris Paul in Houston.