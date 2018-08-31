TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese electronics company ASUS has unveiled multiple new models of its ZenBook series, and what is billed as the “smallest flip laptop” at the IFA 2018 Convention in Berlin, reports said Friday.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX362) and Flip 15 (UX562), which can be flipped back up to 360 degrees, are convertible touch-screen laptops also serving as tablets, reported Liberty Times.

The NanoEdge displays of the Flip models create a near bezel-less display with a screen-to-body ratio amounting to 90 percent. Boasting a dual-function touchpad, the Flip 13 has a built-in LED-illuminated NumberPad, wrote ZDNet.

Both models are equipped with the infrared Windows Hello camera, and the optional Full-HD 'world-facing' camera is designed to be compatible with Windows 10's Mixed Reality Viewer, according to ASUS.

The other new laptops introduced in the event include ZenBook 13/14/15, ZenBook Pro 14, and ZenBook S. These new products share traits like compactness, lightweight, productivity enhancing features, and cater to the various needs of personal or business users, ZDNet said.