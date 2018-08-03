TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The digital advertising agency PHD Taiwan was named the “Digital Agency of the Year” at this year’s 2018 Taipei International Digital Advertising Festival on Aug. 30.

The annual Festival, hosted by Advertising Magazine, conducted a vote of over 200 industry representatives and insiders to determine the best digital agency of the year with PHD Taiwan receiving a majority of the total votes.

PHD Taiwan continues on a wave of success after another major victory at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity where they were recognized for their advertising work with the Czech car company Škoda, which incorporated the recent popular internet meme of the “happy dancer” in the advertising campaign.

PHD Taiwan, which is part of the Omnicom Media Group and a worldwide PHD network. PHD describes itself as a global communications and media agency that “delivers smart strategic thinking and creative innovation for the world’s leading brands.”

Working with some for the world’s largest advertisers PHD Taiwan is quickly establishing global recognition for their talent, and innovative work in the world of modern advertising.

After receiving the award the General Manager of PHD Taiwan, Cathy Yangwas quoted in the company’s press release as saying “We are honored to take home this accolade. Everything we do at PHD is focused on delivering our clients the very best digital capabilities in the market.”

“PHD Taiwan was selected because it clearly demonstrated ‘making change’ in action. PHD possesses digital capabilities to execute impressive campaigns for its diverse clients” said the Chairman of Advertising Magazine, Johnny Duann.