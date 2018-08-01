TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Young scientists who participate in international technology expos and win science awards are the backbone of Taiwan’s creative development, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday.

She was speaking at the Presidential Office during a meeting with a delegation of young science and technology students and their professors, the Liberty Times reported.

“Your enthusiasm and creativity are the hope of Taiwan,” Tsai was quoted as saying. She reminisced about meeting many of the students at a tech expo last February, when they were still preparing to travel overseas to let the world see Taiwan’s scientific potential.

The president called for even closer cooperation between creatives and science students and teachers on the one hand and the world of business and manufacturing on the other hand, in order to translate the results of the research into even more practical and useful products and services.

During her speech, she praised the students for coming up with ideas such as the use of Big Data to help analyze the danger of lung cancer and a robot which can play chess with elderly people, helping them ward off the onslaught of memory loss, the Liberty Times reported.