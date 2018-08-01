  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan President praises young creative tech expo winners

President Tsai calls for closer cooperation between young creatives and world of business

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/31 15:02
President Tsai Ing-wen (fourth from right in background) meets young scientists.

President Tsai Ing-wen (fourth from right in background) meets young scientists. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Young scientists who participate in international technology expos and win science awards are the backbone of Taiwan’s creative development, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday.

She was speaking at the Presidential Office during a meeting with a delegation of young science and technology students and their professors, the Liberty Times reported.

“Your enthusiasm and creativity are the hope of Taiwan,” Tsai was quoted as saying. She reminisced about meeting many of the students at a tech expo last February, when they were still preparing to travel overseas to let the world see Taiwan’s scientific potential.

The president called for even closer cooperation between creatives and science students and teachers on the one hand and the world of business and manufacturing on the other hand, in order to translate the results of the research into even more practical and useful products and services.

During her speech, she praised the students for coming up with ideas such as the use of Big Data to help analyze the danger of lung cancer and a robot which can play chess with elderly people, helping them ward off the onslaught of memory loss, the Liberty Times reported.
science
technology
creativity
research and development
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

President proposes Taiwan-Japan cooperation on climate change
President proposes Taiwan-Japan cooperation on climate change
2018/08/28 19:50
Taiwan is moving to commercial use for 5G in 2020
Taiwan is moving to commercial use for 5G in 2020
2018/08/28 19:20
Taiwan more than a bargaining chip for the US: academics
Taiwan more than a bargaining chip for the US: academics
2018/08/28 17:10
Extreme rain does not mean water management efforts were useless: Taiwan President
Extreme rain does not mean water management efforts were useless: Taiwan President
2018/08/25 16:52
Former US Pacific Fleet commander visits Taiwan, meets with President Tsai 
Former US Pacific Fleet commander visits Taiwan, meets with President Tsai 
2018/08/24 16:34