TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American English teacher captured this photo of a narrow lane leading to a verdant valley in Sanjhan Community (三棧社區) in Taiwan's Hualien County and posted it on the social media site Reddit on Aug. 29, where it has received 190 upvotes and counting.

The photographer, 28-year-old Zach, who works as an English teacher and has lived in Taiwan for over six years, took the photo of small aboriginal community while traveling in Hualien in May of this year.

Said to be built by the Balasi family of the Truku tribe, the Sanjhan Community is located at the confluence of the Sanjhan Southern and Northern Rivers. The longer of the two rivers, the Sanjhan Southern River is 24 km long, originates from Mt. Patuolu and has been given the nickname "Little Taroko."



Sanjhan Community. (Photo by Instagram user @zach_zine)