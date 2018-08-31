Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|001—3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|104
|00x—5
|6
|1
Odorizzi, Busenitz (6), Drake (7), Moya (8) and Garver; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 10-7. L_Odorizzi 5-9. Sv_Hand (30). HRs_Minnesota, Adrianza (6), Sano (13). Cleveland, Kipnis (13).
___
|Detroit
|100
|220
|003—8
|13
|1
|New York
|002
|210
|200—7
|12
|1
Liriano, VerHagen (5), Stumpf (6), Alcantara (7), A.Wilson (8), Greene (9) and McCann; J.Happ, Green (5), Robertson (7), Britton (8), Betances (9) and Higashioka. W_A.Wilson 2-4. L_Betances 4-4. Sv_Greene (28). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (14), Rodriguez (3), Candelario (16), Martinez 2 (8). New York, Voit (4), Torres (21), Stanton (33).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|010—5
|10
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|002—2
|7
|0
Heaney, Robles (7), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and F.Arcia; Verlander, Sipp (6), Harris (6), Devenski (8) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Heaney 8-8. L_Verlander 13-9. HRs_Houston, White (11).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|405—9
|9
|0
|Chicago
|310
|000
|000—4
|10
|1
Porcello, Workman (6), Kelly (7), Brasier (8), Hembree (9) and Leon, Swihart; Giolito, Gomez (7), Burr (8), Vieira (9), Santiago (9) and Smith. W_Brasier 1-0. L_Vieira 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (29), Martinez (39). Chicago, Garcia (15).
___
|Seattle
|510
|100
|000—7
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
LeBlanc, Warren (8), Vincent (9) and Zunino; Montas, Wendelken (7) and Lucroy. W_LeBlanc 8-3. L_Montas 5-4. HRs_Seattle, Haniger (23).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|01—2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|00—1
|6
|0
Miley, Jennings (8), Lyles (8), Burnes (9), Soria (10), Hader (11) and Kratz; Reed, Lorenzen (5), Romano (8), Hughes (9), Hernandez (10), Brice (11) and Casali. W_Soria 1-3. L_Brice 2-3. Sv_Hader (11). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (10).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|120
|00x—5
|7
|1
Musgrove, Kingham (7), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli; Gant, Hudson (6), C.Martinez (7), Shreve (8), J.Hicks (8), Weaver (9) and Molina. W_Gant 6-5. L_Musgrove 5-8. HRs_St. Louis, Gant (2), Bader (10).
___
|Chicago
|021
|002
|000—5
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|030
|000—4
|9
|1
Montgomery, Kintzler (5), Chavez (6), J.Wilson (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9) and Contreras; Foltynewicz, Winkler (7), Venters (8) and Suzuki. W_Kintzler 2-3. L_Foltynewicz 10-9. Sv_Strop (11). HRs_Chicago, La Stella (1).
___
|Arizona
|000
|030
|000—3
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
Ray, Ziegler (6), Diekman (7), Hirano (8), Chafin (9), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy; Hill, P.Baez (6), Ferguson (8), Floro (9) and Barnes, Grandal. W_Ray 4-2. L_Hill 6-5. Sv_Boxberger (31). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (26). Los Angeles, Machado (9).