Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 020 001—3 5 0 Cleveland 000 104 00x—5 6 1

Odorizzi, Busenitz (6), Drake (7), Moya (8) and Garver; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 10-7. L_Odorizzi 5-9. Sv_Hand (30). HRs_Minnesota, Adrianza (6), Sano (13). Cleveland, Kipnis (13).

___

Detroit 100 220 003—8 13 1 New York 002 210 200—7 12 1

Liriano, VerHagen (5), Stumpf (6), Alcantara (7), A.Wilson (8), Greene (9) and McCann; J.Happ, Green (5), Robertson (7), Britton (8), Betances (9) and Higashioka. W_A.Wilson 2-4. L_Betances 4-4. Sv_Greene (28). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (14), Rodriguez (3), Candelario (16), Martinez 2 (8). New York, Voit (4), Torres (21), Stanton (33).

___

Los Angeles 000 004 010—5 10 0 Houston 000 000 002—2 7 0

Heaney, Robles (7), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and F.Arcia; Verlander, Sipp (6), Harris (6), Devenski (8) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Heaney 8-8. L_Verlander 13-9. HRs_Houston, White (11).

___

Boston 000 000 405—9 9 0 Chicago 310 000 000—4 10 1

Porcello, Workman (6), Kelly (7), Brasier (8), Hembree (9) and Leon, Swihart; Giolito, Gomez (7), Burr (8), Vieira (9), Santiago (9) and Smith. W_Brasier 1-0. L_Vieira 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (29), Martinez (39). Chicago, Garcia (15).

___

Seattle 510 100 000—7 9 0 Oakland 000 000 010—1 4 1

LeBlanc, Warren (8), Vincent (9) and Zunino; Montas, Wendelken (7) and Lucroy. W_LeBlanc 8-3. L_Montas 5-4. HRs_Seattle, Haniger (23).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 010 000 01—2 6 0 Cincinnati 000 000 100 00—1 6 0

(11 innings)

Miley, Jennings (8), Lyles (8), Burnes (9), Soria (10), Hader (11) and Kratz; Reed, Lorenzen (5), Romano (8), Hughes (9), Hernandez (10), Brice (11) and Casali. W_Soria 1-3. L_Brice 2-3. Sv_Hader (11). HRs_Milwaukee, Cain (10).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0 St. Louis 002 120 00x—5 7 1

Musgrove, Kingham (7), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli; Gant, Hudson (6), C.Martinez (7), Shreve (8), J.Hicks (8), Weaver (9) and Molina. W_Gant 6-5. L_Musgrove 5-8. HRs_St. Louis, Gant (2), Bader (10).

___

Chicago 021 002 000—5 6 0 Atlanta 001 030 000—4 9 1

Montgomery, Kintzler (5), Chavez (6), J.Wilson (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9) and Contreras; Foltynewicz, Winkler (7), Venters (8) and Suzuki. W_Kintzler 2-3. L_Foltynewicz 10-9. Sv_Strop (11). HRs_Chicago, La Stella (1).