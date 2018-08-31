LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man is free on bond after being charged with making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe for what he allegedly called "treasonous" attacks on President Trump.

Sixty-eight-year-old Robert Chain was arrested Thursday morning at his home in the Encino neighborhood. A neighbor says 30 heavily armed officers took him into custody. Prosecutors say more than 20 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized.

Chain later appeared in federal court, where a judge refused to detain him. Magistrate Judge Paul Abrams said Chain could be freed on a guarantee to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.

Chain, a retiree with no criminal record, is charged with making 14 calls to the Globe newsroom, some calling employees "the enemy of the people."

His wife, an attorney, declined comment.

Durkin Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.

