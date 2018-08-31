  1. Home
Suggestion eSwatini to switch diplomatic allegiances is fake news: MOFA

Fake news is part of a ‘disinformation campaign’ says Taiwan’s MOFA

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/31 12:48
President Tsai Ing-wen visits eSwatini in April and signes a joint communiqué with King Mswati Ⅲ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) rubbished foreign media reports suggesting diplomatic ally eSwatini will switch allegiances to China, by saying that the fake news is part of a "disinformation campaign," on Aug. 31, reported CNA.

MOFA Spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章) said that eSwatini places great importance to its relationship with Taiwan and hoped that the public will not be misled.

Suggestions of eSwatini potentially loosening ties with Taiwan were first reported on simplified Chinese language websites, and thereafter repeated by some newspapers in Taiwan.

Lee said that Taiwan's new Ambassador to eSwatini, Liang Hung-sheng (梁洪昇) arrived in the African nation on Aug. 27 and presented his credentials to the government on Aug. 30.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) previously downplayed similar suggestions on Aug. 22, after a senior Chinese diplomat said that China looked forward to seeing all African leaders at a summit scheduled next month in Beijing.
Taiwan-eSwatini relations
fake news
Andrew Lee

