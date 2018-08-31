  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/31 12:03
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 115 448 109 153 .342
JMartinez Bos 127 488 100 164 .336
Altuve Hou 113 444 69 146 .329
Segura Sea 122 501 81 159 .317
Trout LAA 115 393 88 122 .310
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 129 508 64 156 .307
Brantley Cle 120 481 75 146 .304
Andujar NYY 123 474 69 142 .300
MDuffy TB 112 436 48 130 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 91; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Stanton, New York, 84; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; NCruz, Seattle, 81.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.