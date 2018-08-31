|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|115
|448
|109
|153
|.342
|JMartinez Bos
|127
|488
|100
|164
|.336
|Altuve Hou
|113
|444
|69
|146
|.329
|Segura Sea
|122
|501
|81
|159
|.317
|Trout LAA
|115
|393
|88
|122
|.310
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|129
|508
|64
|156
|.307
|Brantley Cle
|120
|481
|75
|146
|.304
|Andujar NYY
|123
|474
|69
|142
|.300
|MDuffy TB
|112
|436
|48
|130
|.298
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 91; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Stanton, New York, 84; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; NCruz, Seattle, 81.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.