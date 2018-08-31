  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/31 12:00
Julia Flores Colque eyes the camera while sitting outside her home in Sacaba, Bolivia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Her national identity card says Flores

Family members of slain Ronald Blanco clean his blood from the alleyway of the Japon neighborhood where the Barrio 18 gang operates Tegucigalpa, Hondu

Members of Paraguay's Bolivian community perform in costume during a street procession in honor of Our Lady of Urkupina, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday

Pacaya volcano spews lava, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, early Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemala

Tenor Dante Alcala performs at the Argentina market in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The country's Fine Arts Institute is bringing classically

This undated photo released by Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) shows an ancient Maya pictographic text that has been judge

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters as his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo applauds, in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, Au

A woman watches news regarding U.S. dollar rates in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Argentina's Central Bank on Thursday increased i

Jorge Luis Valdivia of Chile's Colo Colo celebrates at the end of Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, W

An actress in costume gives tourists a tour of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago as a worker cleans the chandelier in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Aug.

Police order fans of Brazil's Santos to leave the bleachers after fights amid Santos fans broke out at the end of a Copa Libertadores soccer match whi

A man marks his ballot as his dog waits behind him during a nationwide referendum that seeks to curb corruption in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 26,

A police officer shows the press a baby freshwater frog, which is native to Lake Titicaca, at the police station after it was recovered from a vendor'

Venezuelan Omar Mujica, right, walks to Lima along the shoulder of the Pan-American Highway with other Venezuelan migrants after crossing the border f

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

The perhaps oldest living person was born on Oct. 26, 1900 in a mining camp in the mountains. Julia Flores Colque has witnessed two world wars and revolutions in her native Bolivia.

In Honduras, women sprinkled holy water, prayed and scrubbed blood away at the site where a family member was murdered in an alleyway in the capital, Tegucigalpa.

The Pacaya volcano spewed lava in Guatemala, where its activity has slightly increased in recent days. No damage has been reported.

Mexico's Fine Arts Institute brought classically trained singers to brighten the days of shoppers and workers at the city's markets, with renditions from world-famous operas. An ancient Maya pictographic text made between 1021 and 1154 A.D. is the oldest known pre-Hispanic text and will now be known as the "Mexico Maya Codex."

In Chile, an actress in costume gave tourists a tour of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega met with supporters amid the release of a U.N. report calling on his government to halt the persecution of protesters and disarm the masked civilians who have been responsible for much of the killings and arbitrary detentions. Ortega dismissed the report as baseless.

Argentina's peso plunged to a record low after its Central Bank increased its benchmark interest rate to 60 percent.

Chile's Colo Colo soccer team celebrated making it to the next round of Copa Libertadores after defeating Brazil's Corinthians. In Sao Paulo, police ordered fans of Brazil's Santos soccer team to leave the bleachers after they started fighting among themselves when their team lost to Argentina's Independiente.

In Colombia, an anti-corruption referendum drew millions to the polls but fell just short of a required participation threshold to push forward measures aimed at improving transparency and stiffening penalties for white-collar criminals.

A police officer in Bolivia showed the media a baby freshwater frog that is native to Lake Titicaca after it was recovered from a vendor's street market stall in the capital. In Paraguay, Bolivians living there held a procession in honor of Our Lady of Urkupina.

Venezuelan migrant Omar Mujica walked to Lima, Peru along the Pan-American Highway with other Venezuelans after crossing the border from Ecuador into Peru. The U.N. estimates 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014 as the country with the world's largest proven oil reserves plummets into an economic crisis worse than the Great Depression.

Curated by photojournalist Eduardo Verdugo based in Mexico City. Follow Eduardo Verdugo on Twitter

