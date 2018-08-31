  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/31 11:37
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 92 42 .687
New York 84 50 .627 8
Tampa Bay 71 62 .534 20½
Toronto 60 73 .451 31½
Baltimore 40 94 .299 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 57 .571
Minnesota 62 71 .466 14
Detroit 54 80 .403 22½
Chicago 53 80 .398 23
Kansas City 42 91 .316 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 52 .612
Oakland 80 54 .597 2
Seattle 74 59 .556
Los Angeles 65 69 .485 17
Texas 58 76 .433 24

___

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Toronto 5

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-8) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-12) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-8) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.