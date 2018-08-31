TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Employers and foreigners looking for professional jobs in Taiwan are advised to refer to the updated manuals regarding work permit applications before submitting required documents to the authorities for facilitated application process, said Ministry of Labor (MOL) in a press release.

Relevant information can be found on EZ Work Taiwan (https://ezworktaiwan.wda.gov.tw) under Workforce Development Agency, a website dedicated to the distribution of the latest information pertaining to recruitment regulations and Q&A for foreigners in Taiwan.

Amendments have been made to simplify application procedures for foreign professionals who have obtained a permit before. In addition, the scope of areas in which foreigner can work for arts purposes will be expanded to include research, investigation, production, promotion, and competition -- heeding advice from Ministry of Culture to foster international exchanges in culture, MOL pointed out.

The Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法), which went into effect on Feb. 8 this year, also increased the work permit categories available for application, such as the five-year permit for specific professionals, Employment Golden Card (就業金卡), the permit for short-term cram school teachers, and approval for grownup children of foreign professionals to work in Taiwan, MOL added.

For further queries, call (02) 8995-6000. Individuals can also visit the website "Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals" for more information.