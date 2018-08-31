TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese political commentator and former Kuomintang (KMT) spokesman, Yang Wei-chung (楊偉中), drowned saving his 11-year-old daughter while his family was on vacation in the Cook Islands.

The 47-year-old Yang, who was also a member of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, was with his wife Chen I-chen (陳以真) and his daughter on vacation in the south Pacific island nation. A boating accident took place at 5 p.m. local time on Aug. 30 and in the process of saving his daughter from drowning, Yang himself drowned to death, according to Liberty Times.

Yang graduated with a degree in history from National Chengchi University, participated in the Wild Lily student movement, served as the deputy director of Radio Taiwan International, and acted as a spokesman for the KMT. In 2016, he left the KMT and joined the Executive Yuan's Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee.

In 2006, Yang married Chen, the daughter of Chen Ching-yao (陳鏡堯) vice president of the Nice Group corporation and former TV news anchor and member of the Youth Development Administration. In 2015, The couple appeared together on an episode of the Taiwanese TV show "The Theory of Love" (愛的萬物論).

Yang's body has been taken by his family to the Cook Islands capital of Avarua, before moving on to New Zealand next, but it is yet to be determined when the family wll return to Taiwan.