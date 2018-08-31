National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|94
|74
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|71
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|88
|87
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|55
|47
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|80
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|50
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|53
|44
|Tennessee
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|40
|90
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|127
|72
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|120
|95
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|80
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|77
|46
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|44
|35
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|83
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|74
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|58
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|74
|70
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|69
|98
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|44
|82
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|72
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|47
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|96
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|96
|96
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|27
|96
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|65
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|64
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|90
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|77
|111
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|35
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|47
|96
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|60
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|64
___
|Thursday's Games
New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12
Miami 34, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9
Cleveland 35, Detroit 17
Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26
Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 30, Washington 20
Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24
Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3
New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.