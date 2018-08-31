  1. Home
  2. Culture

National Palace Museum to launch online ticketing 

Only regular tickets (NT$350) will be available on the booking website starting Sep. 2 

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/31 10:37
National Palace Museum (Photo: Teng Pei-ju)

National Palace Museum (Photo: Teng Pei-ju)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to Taiwan’s National Palace Museum will no longer be daunted by long queues for buying tickets, as the museum will offer online ticketing starting Sept. 2.

Only regular tickets (NT$350) will be available on the ticketing website. Taiwanese nationals or individuals who wish to buy discounted tickets still have to make a purchase at the museum. 

The online booking system will open on Sept. 2, and visitors can book their tickets 30 days prior to their arrival. Online tickets can be used starting Sept. 12.

There are six time slots during open hours which visitors can select when booking tickets on the website, according to the museum. There will be 500 tickets available for each slot. 

Those who purchase tickets online will enter the exhibition hall through a reserved priority entrance, yet if they arrive at the museum outside the time slot they have reserved, either earlier or later, they will have to use the general entrances. 

The museum hopes the new measure will effectively reduce the queue of people buying tickets at the museum, and at the same time disperse crowds during peak-visitor hours. For those who wish to book a ticket, please refer to the ticketing website
NPM
online ticketing

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NPM Southern Branch helps Chiayi scale new tourism heights
Taiwan's NPM Southern Branch helps Chiayi scale new tourism heights
2018/06/16 09:59
New Year's Concert in Vienna to be telecast live outdoors in Southern Taiwan
New Year's Concert in Vienna to be telecast live outdoors in Southern Taiwan
2017/12/15 20:39
Taiwan National Palace Museum to raise admission fees 
Taiwan National Palace Museum to raise admission fees 
2017/12/13 12:25
Egyptian mummies from British Museum to go on display at Taiwan's National Palace Museum
Egyptian mummies from British Museum to go on display at Taiwan's National Palace Museum
2017/11/04 16:40
NPM and San Francisco's Asian Art Museum forge sister museum agreement
NPM and San Francisco's Asian Art Museum forge sister museum agreement
2017/07/04 12:29