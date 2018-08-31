TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to Taiwan’s National Palace Museum will no longer be daunted by long queues for buying tickets, as the museum will offer online ticketing starting Sept. 2.

Only regular tickets (NT$350) will be available on the ticketing website. Taiwanese nationals or individuals who wish to buy discounted tickets still have to make a purchase at the museum.

The online booking system will open on Sept. 2, and visitors can book their tickets 30 days prior to their arrival. Online tickets can be used starting Sept. 12.

There are six time slots during open hours which visitors can select when booking tickets on the website, according to the museum. There will be 500 tickets available for each slot.

Those who purchase tickets online will enter the exhibition hall through a reserved priority entrance, yet if they arrive at the museum outside the time slot they have reserved, either earlier or later, they will have to use the general entrances.

The museum hopes the new measure will effectively reduce the queue of people buying tickets at the museum, and at the same time disperse crowds during peak-visitor hours. For those who wish to book a ticket, please refer to the ticketing website.