Cubs CF Heyward goes out with injury after diving for liner

By  Associated Press
2018/08/31 09:22
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game Thursd

ATLANTA (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward had to leave a game against the Atlanta Braves after diving for a liner by Freddie Freeman .

Heyward appeared to sustain some sort of leg injury, but there's no immediate word on the nature of the problem.

He was able to walk off the field, getting a hug from former teammate Freeman on his way to the Cubs dugout .

Albert Amora Jr. took over in center.

Heyward failed to knock down Freeman's hit, which rolled all the way to the wall for a two-run triple that tied Thursday night's game at 3.

