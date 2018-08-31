EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is giving Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun a boost as he campaigns by his side in Indiana.

Trump told a rally crowd of thousands in Evansville on Thursday that Braun is going to be a "truly great" senator.

"A vote for Mike Braun," he tells the crowd, is a vote "to Make America Great Again."

Braun is facing off with Democrat Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.

Both candidates have stressed their ties to Trump, but Trump and Braun argue that Donnelly is not genuine.

Braun says Trump "needs a true ally" and "not somebody that says something when you're in Indiana and does something differently when you're in D.C."

Trump is predicting a win for Braun, telling the crowd, "We need the votes."

___

5:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Indiana, where he will rally Republicans on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun.

Braun is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.

Trump tweeted his support for the businessman earlier Thursday, saying he "is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets."

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms as he hopes to best his predecessors' travel schedules. Before the rally, campaign manager Brad Parscale touted the "sellout crowd" expected.

___

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is making a midterm election push in Indiana on Thursday as Republicans seek to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump will hold a rally in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday evening. Donnelly faces wealthy Republican businessman Mike Braun in what is viewed as one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.

The president tweeted Thursday that Braun is "a very successful businessman," adding that he "is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets."

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days out campaigning between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms. Campaign manager Brad Parscale says in a statement that Trump "will fight harder than any candidate on the ballot over the next 67 days to get out the vote."