DETROIT (AP) — An epic funeral aims to salute the legacy of Aretha Franklin and close out a week of high-profile tributes and visitations.

The Queen of Soul's invitation-only funeral Friday at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Singers include Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Chaka Khan.

The service, which may exceed five hours, follows three days of public visitations and a concert in her honor in the city where spent most of her life.

Franklin's niece, Sabrina Owens, says organizers of the services have been guided by a single question: "What would Aretha want?" Owens and a group she calls "Aretha's angels" sought to create "an appropriate send-off that would match her legacy."

Franklin died Aug. 16 at 76 of pancreatic cancer.