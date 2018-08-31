AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Aug. 31

thru Sept. 9, New York — tennis, U.S. Open.

thru Sept. 16, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana.

thru Sept. 3, Southampton, England — cricket, England vs. India, 4th test.

thru Sept. 3, Norton, Massachusetts — golf, US PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship.

thru Sept. 2, Aarthus, Denmark — golf, European Tour, Made in Denmark.

thru Sept. 2, Portland, Oregon — golf, US LPGA Tour, Portland Classic.

Brussels, Belgium — athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Memorial Van Damme.

thru Sept. 15, Changwon, South Korea — shooting, world championships.

SATURDAY, Sept. 1

No new major events.

SUNDAY, Sept. 2

Portland, Oregon — auto racing, IndyCar, Portland GP.

Monza, Italy — auto racing, F1, Italian GP.

MONDAY, Sept. 3

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Sept. 4

thru 9, Cortina, Italy — archery, world field championships.

thru 9, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — cycling, mountain bike world championships.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5

No new major events.

THURSDAY, Sept. 6

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Kazakhstan vs. Georgia, Germany vs. France, Slovenia vs. Bulgaria, Norway vs. Cyprus, Latvia vs. Andorra, Czech Republic vs. Ukraine, Gibraltar vs. Macedonia, Armenia vs. Liechtenstein, Wales vs. Ireland. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Dominica vs. Suriname, Guyana vs. Barbados. FRIENDLY: Portugal vs. Croatia, Austria vs. Sweden.

thru 9, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania — golf, US PGA Tour, BMW Championship.

thru 9, Crans Montana, Switzerland — golf, European Tour, European Masters.

thru 9, Prado Vila Verde, Portugal — canoe-kayak, world marathon championships.

FRIDAY, Sept. 7

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Azerbaijan vs. Kosovo, Lithuania vs. Serbia, Romania vs. Montenegro, Faroe Islands vs. Malta, Italy vs. Poland, Turkey vs. Russia, Albania vs. Israel. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Antigua and Barbuda vs. St. Lucia, Belize vs. Bahamas. FRIENDLY: Japan vs. Chile, South Korea vs. Costa Rica.

thru 11, London — cricket, England vs. India, 5th test.

Quebec, Canada — cycling, UCI WorldTour, GP Quebec.

SATURDAY, Sept. 8

Nelson, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship, New Zealand vs. Argentina.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship, Australia vs. South Africa.

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus vs. San Marino, Finland vs. Hungary, Switzerland vs. Iceland, Estonia vs. Greece, England vs. Spain, Luxembourg vs. Moldova. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Comoros vs. Cameroon, Seychelles vs. Nigeria, Kenya vs. Ghana, South Africa vs. Libya, Uganda vs. Tanzania, Namibia vs. Zambia, Equatorial Guinea vs. Sudan, Mozambique vs. Guinea Bissau, Gabon vs. Algeria, Mauritania vs. Burkina Faso, Egypt vs. Niger, Morocco vs, Malawi. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: St. Vincent and Grenadines vs. Nicaragua, Cuba vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, Montserrat vs. El Salvador.

New York — boxing, Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter for vacant WBC welterweight title.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte for vacant WBO junior bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 9

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Ukraine vs. Slovakia, Macedonia vs. Armenia, Denmark vs. Wales, Bulgaria vs. Norway, Georgia vs. Latvia, Cyprus vs. Slovenia, France vs. Netherlands, Liechtenstein vs. Gibraltar. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Madagascar vs. Senegal, Ethiopia vs. Sierra Leone, South Sudan vs. Mali, Lesotho vs, Cape Verde Islands, Swaziland vs. Tunisia, Rwanda vs. Ivory Coast, Congo vs. Zimbabwe, Angola vs. Botswana, Togo vs. Benin, Liberia vs. Congo DR, Guinea vs. Central African Republic. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: US Virgin Islands vs. Canada, Aruba vs. Bermuda, Jamaica vs. Cayman Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Puerto Rico.

Montreal — cycling, UCI WorldTour.

Misano, San Marino — motorcycling, San Marino MotoGP.

thru 16, Plovdiv, Bulgaria — rowing, world championships.