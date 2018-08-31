England-India 4th Test Scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Thursday at the end of the first day of the fourth test between England and India at the Rose Bowl:
|England 1st Innings
Alastair Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17
Keaton Jennings lbw b Bumrah 0
Joe Root lbw b Sharma 4
Jonny Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6
Ben Stokes lbw b Mohammed Shami 23
Jos Buttler c Kohli b Mohammed Shami 21
Moeen Ali c Bumrah b Ashwin 40
Sam Curran b Ashwin 78
Adil Rashid lbw b Sharma 6
Stuart Broad lbw b Bumrah 17
James Anderson not out 0
Extras (23b, 9lb, 2nb): 34
TOTAL (all out): 246
Overs: 76.4
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-15, 3-28, 4-36, 5-69, 6-86, 7-167, 8-177, 9-240, 10-246
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 20-5-46-3, Ishant Sharma 16-6-26-2, Hardik Pandya 8-0-51-1, Mohammed Shami 18-2-51-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 14.4-3-40-2.
|India 1st Innings
Shikhar Dhawan not out 3
Lokesh Rahul not out 11
Extras: (4b, 1w)): 5
TOTAL (for 0 wickets): 19
Overs: 4.
To bat: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bowling: James Anderson 2-1-3-0, Stuart Broad 2-0-12-0.
Toss: England
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.