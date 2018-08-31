England-India 4th Test Scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Thursday at the end of the first day of the fourth test between England and India at the Rose Bowl:

England 1st Innings

Alastair Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17

Keaton Jennings lbw b Bumrah 0

Joe Root lbw b Sharma 4

Jonny Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6

Ben Stokes lbw b Mohammed Shami 23

Jos Buttler c Kohli b Mohammed Shami 21

Moeen Ali c Bumrah b Ashwin 40

Sam Curran b Ashwin 78

Adil Rashid lbw b Sharma 6

Stuart Broad lbw b Bumrah 17

James Anderson not out 0

Extras (23b, 9lb, 2nb): 34

TOTAL (all out): 246

Overs: 76.4

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-15, 3-28, 4-36, 5-69, 6-86, 7-167, 8-177, 9-240, 10-246

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 20-5-46-3, Ishant Sharma 16-6-26-2, Hardik Pandya 8-0-51-1, Mohammed Shami 18-2-51-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 14.4-3-40-2.

India 1st Innings

Shikhar Dhawan not out 3

Lokesh Rahul not out 11

Extras: (4b, 1w)): 5

TOTAL (for 0 wickets): 19

Overs: 4.

To bat: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowling: James Anderson 2-1-3-0, Stuart Broad 2-0-12-0.

Toss: England

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.