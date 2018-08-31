Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, foreground left, stands next to defense attorney Miles Brissette, right, after being sentenced to 15 y
Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, center, looks to his defense attorney Miles Brissette, right, before being taken away after being sent
Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, left, is led out by the bailiff after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-
Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes, second from left, and Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, left, talk to Odell and Charmaine Edwards after f
Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was convicted for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, sits during the sentencing phase at the
Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, foreground left, stands next to defense attorney Miles Brissette, right, after being sentenced to 15 y
Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes reacts after defendant Roy Oliver receives a sentence of 15 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edward
Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was convicted for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, lowers his head while his mother gives
Linda Oliver, Roy Oliver's mother, testifies about defendant Roy Oliver, who was convicted for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, during his se
Ingrid Llerena, Roy Oliver's wife, cries while testifying about defendant Oliver, who was convicted for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, duri
Wendi Oliver, Roy Oliver's half sister, testifies against defendant Roy Oliver, who was convicted for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, during
Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, listens to testimony about defendant Roy Oliver, during the sentencing phase of Balch Springs police officer
Charmaine Edwards, mother of Jordan Edwards, listens to testimony about defendant Roy Oliver, the fired Balch Springs police officer who was convicted
Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson gives a closing argument during a trial of Roy Oliver, who was convicted for the murder of 15-year-old J
Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police offic
DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a white former police officer convicted of murder in the on-duty death of an unarmed black teenager in Texas (all times local):
1:35 p.m.
Prosecutors are considering whether to pursue pending assault charges against a white former Dallas-area police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager.
Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after his conviction in the killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs.
The jury acquitted Oliver on two charges of aggravated assault stemming from the shooting, but he faces two further aggravated assault charges tied to the same incident.
Dallas County prosecutor Michael Snipes said the county attorney general's office also still needs to decide on assault charges related to an incident two weeks before the shooting. Oliver is accused of pointing a firearm after being rear ended.
The Dallas County sheriff's department says Oliver is in protective custody at the Dallas County jail.
___
12:26 p.m.
Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.
Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday night by the same jury that convicted him of murder a day earlier.
Charmaine Edwards, stepmother of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, said Oliver "can actually see life again after 15 years and that's not enough because Jordan can't see life again."
Prosecutors had sought a minimum of 60 years in prison.
Oliver fired into a car filled with black teens the night of the April 2017 party, killing Edwards.
Oliver has said he feared the vehicle was moving toward his partner. The partner told jurors he didn't believe his life was in danger.