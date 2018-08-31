FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018, file photo shows a makeshift compound in the desert area of Amalia, N.M. A New Mexico judge has dismissed child neglect cha
Hujrah Wahhaj, left, talks with her attorney Marie Legrand Miller during a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County Courthouse, Wednesday, Au
Lucas Morton, right, listens to his attorney Aleks Kostich, left, argue for his release from jail during a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos
Jany Leveille, from left, with her attorney Kelly Golightley, and Siraj Ibn Wahhaj with attorney Tom Clark listen to the prosecutor during a hearing o
Jany Leveille along with Siraj Wahhaj talks with with her attorney Kelly Golightley during a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County Courtho
Subhannah Wahhaj, left, sits with her attorney Megan Mitsunaga during a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the Taos County Courthouse, Wednesday, Aug.
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, from left, and Jany Leveille talk with with attorneys Kelly Golightley and Tom Clark after a hearing on a motion to dismiss in the T
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are keeping five children in foster care after their parents had charges of child neglect dismissed following the arrest of the parents this month at a filthy desert compound where the body of a 3-year-old boy was discovered.
State Children, Youth and Families Department spokesman Henry Varela said Thursday that the five children of Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj (sub-HANA' wah-HAJ') and Hujrah Wahhaj (hujh'-RAH wah-HAJ') will remain in foster care while health and trauma assessments are carried out.
A judge released the three Wednesday after prosecutors missed a case deadline.
Two other defendants remain jailed on more serious charges of child abuse resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found at the compound earlier this month.
Their six children remain in foster care.