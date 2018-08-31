SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Canadian woman and her daughter who were reported missing after arriving in California for a camping trip.

San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were reported missing Monday.

Blankswade says they arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame.

Audrey texted her boyfriend in Canada but he was unable to reach them later and reported them missing.

Blankswade says the mother and daughter might have been spotted on Tuesday at a campground in Six Rivers National Forest. Staff and visitors told officials the people appeared happy.

Audrey Rodrigue's Facebook page says she lived in Montreal, but authorities did not immediately confirm that.