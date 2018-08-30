WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is siding with Asian-American students suing Harvard University over the Ivy League school's consideration of race in its admissions policy.

Students for Fair Admission filed the lawsuit on behalf of the students. It argues that Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday that the school has failed to demonstrate that it does not discriminate on the basis of race. The agency said that the school uses various admissions policies to "racially balance" its student body, which, the department argued, is unconstitutional.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "No American should be denied admission to school because of their race."