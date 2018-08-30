WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

GENEVA — Titleholder Real Madrid and other European powers could be paired against some fresh faces in the Champions League draw. The 32-team lineup in Monaco includes group-stage debutants Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys, plus clubs ending long absences from the lucrative competition that has a record 1.95 billion euros in prize money this season. Draw starts at 1700 GMT.

ATH--IAAF-KENYA INVESTIGATION

IAAF Council member David Okeyo of Kenya is banned from athletics for life for his role in diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of sponsorship money from Nike for his and others' personal use. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 700 words, photo.

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Get ready for the latest Grand Slam installment of Williams vs. Williams, coming Friday. One big difference this time: The superstar siblings will be meeting in the third round at the U.S. Open, their earliest showdown at a major tournament in 20 years. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are in action. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--US OPEN-MURRAY'S COMPLAINT — Murray worries about rules during break during loss. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— TEN--US OPEN-SERENA'S DRESSES — Serena Williams wins in tutus. SENT: 190 words, photos.

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

SOUTHAMPTON, England — England is 85-5 in the face of excellent India bowling after lunch on day one of the fourth test. SENT: 260 words, photos. Will be updated at tea.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

SAN JAVIER, Spain — French rider Rudy Molard leads the Spanish Vuelta before Stage 6, a flat 155.7-kilometer ride from Huercal-Overa to San Javier along the southeastern coast. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1530 GMT.

ASIAN GAMES-GLTICHES

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Some Asian Games crowds have been sparse, particularly at athletics where fewer than 5,000 fans at evening finals have been packed into a cordoned off section along the main straight at the 76,000-seat national stadium. TV cameras have been deliberately positioned to reduce the sight of empty sights. Indonesians are selling out badminton, volleyball and soccer, but aren't familiar with athletics. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— With:

— ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A combined Koreas team reaches women's basketball final. Defending champion India loses in field hockey semifinal to Malaysia. By John Pye. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CAR--F1-ITALIAN GP

MONZA, Italy — After trimming Lewis Hamilton's overall lead last weekend, Sebastian Vettel wants to make more inroads at Ferrari's home race. Vettel speaks, alongside other drivers, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1630 GMT.

GLF--MADE IN DENMARK

AARHUS, Denmark — Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell and Matthew Fitzpatrick are fighting to secure the final automatic place in Europe's Ryder Cup team heading into the last qualifying event, the Made In Denmark tournament. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--EGYPT-SALAH'S REVOLUTION

CAIRO — Emboldened by his global star power, Mohamed Salah has said out loud what many of his Egyptian teammates have been saying in private for weeks: Failure by the national federation to enforce discipline and stop meddling by sponsors is mostly to blame for the Pharaohs' miserable World Cup run in Russia. By Hamza Hendawi and Samy Magdy. SENT: 1090 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-WOBBLING WEST HAM

Hiring a Premier League-winning manager and spending more than $100 million on mostly exciting signings generated some much-needed positivity at West Ham heading into the new English season. Were the tenants of the Olympic Stadium finally about to strike gold in their attempt to challenge the Premier League's established elite? By Steve Douglas. SENT: 630 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN-SPOTLIGHT-REAL BETIS

Real Betis has high hopes after bolstering one of the most attractive attacks in the Spanish league. But the team has just one point through two rounds going into a derby on Sunday against a Sevilla side that is eager to restore its status as the top team in Seville. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 720 words.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-ALCACER

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund has struggled to score since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed last season. It hopes the latest answer is Paco Alcacer, who joined on loan from Barcelona on Tuesday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 490 words, photo.

SOC--ITALIAN SPOTLIGHT-AMERICAN DERBY

ROME — Italian media are promoting Friday's match between AC Milan and Roma at San Siro Stadium as the first meeting of two American-owned clubs in Serie A. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Yelich hits for cycle, Brewers top Reds 13-12 in 10 innings. SENT: 2090 words, photo.

