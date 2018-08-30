TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- Taiwan’s HTC on Thursday announced that its new mid-range smartphone--U12 Life—will be on sale in Taiwan in mid-October.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile processor and the Android 8.1 operation system.

It is equipped with dual 16 MP and 5 MP main cameras, a 13 MP front camera, and 4K video recording. The phone has a 6-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The new smartphone, which have two colors to choose from—moonlight blue and twilight purple, will be on sale in Taiwan in mid-October, but the company didn’t disclose the price.

HTC U12 Life is reportedly made by an ODM, which the company didn't confirm on Thursday.

HTC has earlier announced that it will lay off 1,500 employees in the production department and the cutback in personnel will be completed by the end of September.