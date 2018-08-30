Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 30, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;WSW;6;81%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;105;88;Mostly sunny, warm;107;86;NE;9;39%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;73;Sunny and very warm;99;71;W;13;33%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;70;Sunshine and humid;84;72;E;9;65%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;67;50;Sun and clouds;67;48;NNE;6;67%;27%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;62;50;Mainly cloudy;61;46;WNW;5;66%;32%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;95;62;Sunny and nice;89;60;SE;7;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;67;50;Showers around;58;38;NNE;11;82%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;97;70;Mostly sunny;88;57;SW;10;56%;54%;7

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;91;76;Plenty of sun;93;76;NNW;10;37%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;60;50;Afternoon showers;62;49;NW;6;79%;70%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;85;Sunny and hot;117;85;NW;12;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;S;7;54%;44%;13

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;Mostly cloudy;80;68;W;9;68%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;78;Spotty showers;88;77;WSW;8;75%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;82;71;Partly sunny;77;68;SSW;13;73%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;68;Sun and some clouds;84;68;S;5;60%;26%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;89;66;Sun and some clouds;87;68;S;2;55%;55%;6

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;66;51;Clouds and sun;69;52;W;8;56%;4%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;67;47;Sunny intervals;66;46;ESE;7;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;ENE;9;36%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;Clouds and sun;80;62;E;6;58%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;68;52;Periods of sun;67;49;NE;3;57%;14%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;Partly sunny;89;63;ENE;5;42%;2%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;85;62;Partly sunny;85;63;ENE;5;56%;26%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;61;45;Cloudy and cooler;52;45;SE;14;64%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds limiting sun;85;62;Some sun, pleasant;88;63;NW;5;30%;9%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;84;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;69;WSW;10;78%;89%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;76;Sunny and hot;98;76;N;7;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;53;Sun and clouds;64;52;SSE;8;75%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;66;A shower or t-storm;83;69;E;4;58%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;A t-storm or two;92;80;SSW;6;73%;77%;5

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;72;63;A t-storm in spots;81;73;S;8;72%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;A shower in spots;85;77;SSW;10;77%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;64;56;Spotty showers;67;52;NNE;5;74%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm or two;85;79;A t-storm around;86;79;S;23;81%;55%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;97;78;Mostly sunny;97;79;SSE;7;52%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;69;A morning shower;85;68;SSE;9;77%;54%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;97;82;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;81;ESE;8;65%;45%;7

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;91;63;Periods of sun;89;59;NNW;7;23%;34%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;S;9;69%;80%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;69;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;SE;6;59%;3%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;46;Variable cloudiness;63;57;SSE;12;76%;71%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;96;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;NNE;6;18%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;80;73;Partly sunny, humid;80;73;ENE;15;82%;44%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy rain, t-storm;84;77;A shower in the a.m.;89;78;NNE;8;77%;84%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;Sunny and delightful;76;47;ENE;6;35%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;7;74%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;60;53;Spotty showers;66;53;WSW;5;81%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;91;76;A thunderstorm;91;77;SW;10;80%;74%;11

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;86;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SSE;7;76%;79%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;Spotty showers;86;74;NE;10;56%;64%;11

Hyderabad, India;Some brightening;90;73;High clouds;84;72;W;8;65%;40%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;Sunshine and warm;98;77;NNE;7;55%;52%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;Sunny;88;73;NE;8;66%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;93;77;NE;7;60%;64%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;98;86;Warm with sunshine;97;87;NNW;9;61%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;Sunshine and nice;75;46;N;6;24%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;57;Sunny and not as hot;93;58;NNW;4;6%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny;85;79;SW;15;67%;37%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;79;69;Cloudy with t-storms;80;68;S;5;87%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;96;79;Mostly cloudy;98;81;S;11;42%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;76;54;Periods of sun;78;55;NE;6;54%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;13;67%;66%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;91;72;Mainly cloudy;89;72;WSW;7;59%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;Spotty showers;92;80;S;7;76%;92%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;E;5;73%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;60;30;Partly sunny, mild;60;32;ESE;8;29%;14%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;WSW;10;78%;83%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;58;Clouds and sun;63;58;S;10;78%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;NNW;6;48%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;68;55;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;6;60%;5%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;87;65;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;6;49%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;69;Turning sunny, nice;79;69;SW;7;73%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;NNE;4;40%;4%;7

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;82;A passing shower;89;81;W;8;67%;82%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;Mostly sunny;94;77;N;4;65%;18%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;A thunderstorm;88;77;NNW;5;74%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A bit of rain;55;50;Shower/thunderstorm;60;48;W;12;68%;78%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;SE;4;61%;75%;13

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;89;80;Showers and t-storms;88;80;ESE;10;75%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with some sun;71;52;A shower or t-storm;75;55;SSE;7;68%;66%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the p.m.;81;75;Clouds and sun, nice;81;75;SSW;11;67%;38%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;58;47;Cloudy and cool;52;49;SE;14;69%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with clearing;71;54;Sunshine and nice;74;63;SE;3;58%;57%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;80;58;Mostly sunny;75;55;NNW;6;62%;22%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;86;79;Heavy showers;86;77;WSW;8;82%;87%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;54;A t-storm in spots;70;56;E;7;68%;55%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;72;Brief a.m. showers;75;68;E;8;80%;87%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;92;71;Sunny and very warm;96;71;WNW;6;48%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;66;50;A p.m. shower or two;66;42;NW;5;71%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;90;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;SW;10;67%;89%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun and some clouds;69;47;Variable clouds;67;46;NNE;5;49%;15%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and cooler;70;51;Sunshine and nice;73;60;E;9;64%;17%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showery this morning;85;79;A shower or two;85;80;E;14;75%;78%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;6;83%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;74;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;ENE;5;70%;63%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;71;55;Clouds and sun;73;52;ENE;4;48%;27%;5

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds;61;45;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;5;68%;12%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;WSW;9;68%;60%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;ESE;12;89%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;6;56%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;74;55;Partly sunny;72;55;NNE;5;52%;83%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and humid;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;S;5;69%;3%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;73;52;Showers around;73;53;NE;9;50%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;SSW;6;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;81;71;Showers around;82;71;SE;9;66%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;50;46;A morning shower;48;42;SSW;15;81%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;71;56;A little a.m. rain;71;56;SE;6;71%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;67;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;NNW;6;58%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;107;84;Clouds and sun, warm;108;82;NE;8;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;86;65;Periods of sun;84;65;SSE;7;58%;61%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;68;54;Sunshine and nice;70;56;SW;5;73%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;Turning sunny;68;56;W;8;72%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;62;Showers and t-storms;78;63;E;4;78%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;85;76;Spotty showers;87;78;ESE;11;76%;68%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;66;Partly sunny;77;66;NNE;4;96%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;NNE;8;28%;21%;14

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;62;43;A shower in the p.m.;58;41;SSW;4;61%;82%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;82;73;A p.m. t-storm;82;74;NNE;5;85%;82%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;98;61;NE;5;46%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;68;56;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NE;5;74%;14%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;85;73;Decreasing clouds;82;68;WNW;4;66%;14%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;Rain and drizzle;91;81;SSW;9;66%;66%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;81;A shower or t-storm;86;80;S;4;74%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;85;58;Partly sunny;85;59;SSE;6;54%;14%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;87;78;A shower in places;88;77;ENE;15;67%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;68;55;Spotty showers;61;56;NE;10;94%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;A brief shower;70;53;NW;15;56%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;93;79;Remaining cloudy;91;77;SE;5;63%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;67;54;Spotty showers;69;56;E;5;71%;70%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;Sunny and nice;86;60;ESE;7;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;90;63;Mostly sunny;88;65;NE;7;36%;26%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Sunny and not as hot;97;74;SE;7;16%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;88;78;Mostly sunny;88;77;NNW;8;56%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;95;71;Sunshine and warm;94;67;E;5;49%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;91;79;Variable cloudiness;95;79;SW;12;64%;30%;7

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;71;63;A morning shower;73;66;ESE;8;76%;51%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;E;8;63%;55%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;87;70;Mostly sunny;90;71;S;6;54%;7%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;72;53;Not as warm;68;50;NW;9;65%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;69;53;Decreasing clouds;65;52;ESE;4;66%;33%;3

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;80;61;Clouds and sunshine;78;60;NE;5;55%;70%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;79;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NNE;5;77%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;A morning t-storm;72;52;WSW;7;71%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;WNW;9;67%;27%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sunshine;58;51;Windy with rain;55;47;WSW;23;76%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;83;77;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SW;7;85%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;92;65;Abundant sunshine;91;63;NE;4;35%;9%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather