Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;WSW;10;81%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;41;31;Mostly sunny, warm;41;30;NE;14;39%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;21;33%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sunshine and humid;29;22;E;15;65%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;19;10;Sun and clouds;19;9;NNE;10;67%;27%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;17;10;Mainly cloudy;16;8;WNW;9;66%;32%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;35;17;Sunny and nice;32;15;SE;11;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;20;10;Showers around;14;3;NNE;17;82%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;36;21;Mostly sunny;31;14;SW;16;56%;54%;7

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sun;34;24;NNW;16;37%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;10;Afternoon showers;17;9;NW;10;79%;70%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;29;Sunny and hot;47;29;NW;19;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny and hot;36;22;S;11;54%;44%;13

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;Mostly cloudy;27;20;W;14;68%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Spotty showers;31;25;WSW;13;75%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;28;22;Partly sunny;25;20;SSW;21;73%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;28;20;Sun and some clouds;29;20;S;9;60%;26%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;31;19;Sun and some clouds;31;20;S;4;55%;55%;6

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;19;11;Clouds and sun;21;11;W;13;56%;4%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;Sunny intervals;19;8;ESE;11;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;ENE;14;36%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Clouds and sun;27;16;E;9;58%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;11;Periods of sun;19;9;NE;5;57%;14%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Partly sunny;32;17;ENE;7;42%;2%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;29;17;Partly sunny;29;17;ENE;8;56%;26%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;16;7;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;SE;23;64%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds limiting sun;29;17;Some sun, pleasant;31;17;NW;8;30%;9%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;21;WSW;16;78%;89%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and hot;37;25;N;11;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;12;Sun and clouds;18;11;SSE;13;75%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;29;20;E;6;58%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;A t-storm or two;34;27;SSW;10;73%;77%;5

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;22;17;A t-storm in spots;27;23;S;13;72%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A shower in spots;29;25;SSW;16;77%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;18;13;Spotty showers;19;11;NNE;9;74%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm or two;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;S;37;81%;55%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSE;11;52%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;A morning shower;29;20;SSE;15;77%;54%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;36;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;27;ESE;12;65%;45%;7

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;33;17;Periods of sun;32;15;NNW;11;23%;34%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;S;14;69%;80%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;9;59%;3%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;16;8;Variable cloudiness;17;14;SSE;19;76%;71%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;36;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NNE;10;18%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;26;23;Partly sunny, humid;27;23;ENE;24;82%;44%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy rain, t-storm;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;NNE;13;77%;84%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Sunny and delightful;24;8;ENE;10;35%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;12;74%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;16;12;Spotty showers;19;12;WSW;9;81%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;A thunderstorm;33;25;SW;16;80%;74%;11

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;12;76%;79%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;NE;17;56%;64%;11

Hyderabad, India;Some brightening;32;23;High clouds;29;22;W;14;65%;40%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;Sunshine and warm;36;25;NNE;11;55%;52%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;Sunny;31;23;NE;13;66%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;NE;11;60%;64%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;37;30;Warm with sunshine;36;30;NNW;15;61%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunshine and nice;24;8;N;9;24%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;14;Sunny and not as hot;34;15;NNW;7;6%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;29;26;SW;24;67%;37%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;26;21;Cloudy with t-storms;26;20;S;7;87%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;36;26;Mostly cloudy;37;27;S;18;42%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;24;12;Periods of sun;25;13;NE;9;54%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;21;67%;66%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;22;Mainly cloudy;32;22;WSW;11;59%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;Spotty showers;33;27;S;11;76%;92%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;E;8;73%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;-1;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;ESE;13;29%;14%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;WSW;17;78%;83%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;14;Clouds and sun;17;14;S;16;78%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;NNW;10;48%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;10;60%;5%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;19;SSE;10;49%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;SW;12;73%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;NNE;6;40%;4%;7

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;31;28;A passing shower;31;27;W;12;67%;82%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;N;6;65%;18%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;NNW;9;74%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A bit of rain;13;10;Shower/thunderstorm;15;9;W;20;68%;78%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SE;7;61%;75%;13

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;ESE;17;75%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with some sun;22;11;A shower or t-storm;24;13;SSE;10;68%;66%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the p.m.;27;24;Clouds and sun, nice;27;24;SSW;18;67%;38%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little a.m. rain;14;8;Cloudy and cool;11;9;SE;22;69%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with clearing;22;12;Sunshine and nice;24;17;SE;5;58%;57%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;Mostly sunny;24;13;NNW;9;62%;22%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;30;26;Heavy showers;30;25;WSW;13;82%;87%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;12;A t-storm in spots;21;13;E;11;68%;55%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;22;Brief a.m. showers;24;20;E;13;80%;87%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;34;22;Sunny and very warm;35;22;WNW;10;48%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;19;10;A p.m. shower or two;19;5;NW;8;71%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;SW;16;67%;89%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun and some clouds;20;8;Variable clouds;20;8;NNE;9;49%;15%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and cooler;21;10;Sunshine and nice;23;16;E;14;64%;17%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showery this morning;30;26;A shower or two;29;27;E;22;75%;78%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;10;83%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;ENE;9;70%;63%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;22;13;Clouds and sun;23;11;ENE;7;48%;27%;5

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds;16;7;Partly sunny;16;8;SE;9;68%;12%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;15;68%;60%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;ESE;20;89%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;9;56%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;22;13;NNE;8;52%;83%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and humid;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;S;8;69%;3%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;23;11;Showers around;23;12;NE;15;50%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;SSW;10;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;22;Showers around;28;22;SE;15;66%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;10;8;A morning shower;9;6;SSW;25;81%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;22;14;A little a.m. rain;22;13;SE;9;71%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;NNW;10;58%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;42;29;Clouds and sun, warm;42;28;NE;12;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;30;18;Periods of sun;29;19;SSE;12;58%;61%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;20;12;Sunshine and nice;21;13;SW;8;73%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Turning sunny;20;13;W;14;72%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;E;7;78%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;30;24;Spotty showers;31;26;ESE;18;76%;68%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;7;96%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;NNE;13;28%;21%;14

Santiago, Chile;Occasional rain;17;6;A shower in the p.m.;15;5;SSW;6;61%;82%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;NNE;8;85%;82%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;36;16;NE;8;46%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;Mostly cloudy;20;13;NE;8;74%;14%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;29;23;Decreasing clouds;28;20;WNW;7;66%;14%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;Rain and drizzle;33;27;SSW;14;66%;66%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A shower or t-storm;30;27;S;7;74%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny;30;15;SSE;10;54%;14%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;30;26;A shower in places;31;25;ENE;24;67%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;20;13;Spotty showers;16;13;NE;15;94%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;A brief shower;21;12;NW;24;56%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;34;26;Remaining cloudy;33;25;SE;8;63%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;20;12;Spotty showers;21;13;E;8;71%;70%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Sunny and nice;30;16;ESE;11;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Mostly sunny;31;18;NE;11;36%;26%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and not as hot;36;23;SE;11;16%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;NNW;13;56%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;35;21;Sunshine and warm;35;20;E;7;49%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;33;26;Variable cloudiness;35;26;SW;20;64%;30%;7

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;22;17;A morning shower;23;19;ESE;13;76%;51%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;E;12;63%;55%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;S;10;54%;7%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;22;11;Not as warm;20;10;NW;14;65%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Decreasing clouds;19;11;ESE;7;66%;33%;3

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Clouds and sunshine;26;16;NE;7;55%;70%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;26;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;9;77%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;A morning t-storm;22;11;WSW;12;71%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;WNW;14;67%;27%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sunshine;14;11;Windy with rain;13;9;WSW;37;76%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;28;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SW;12;85%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Abundant sunshine;33;17;NE;6;35%;9%;8

