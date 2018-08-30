LONDON (AP) — Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome have been included in the British squad for next month's road world championships.

The Team Sky riders were selected for both the time trial and the road race in Innsbruck, Austria, from Sept. 23-30. The road race squad also includes twins Adam and Simon Yates.

The road race circuit in and around Innsbruck features several demanding ascents and is likely to favor riders with strong climbing skills like Thomas and Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion. Froome won the Giro this year while Simon Yates posted three stage victories and wore the pink leader jersey for 13 days at the Italian race.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park says "Innsbruck promises some challenging yet exciting racing and we will confirm our final squad selection in due course."

