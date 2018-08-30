TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of the Legislative Yuan, Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) will attend the memorial service of recently deceased U.S. Senator, John McCain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said in a statement on Aug. 30.

MOFA said that Su was invited to attend the event, and will travel to the U.S. on Aug. 30.

McCain died on Aug. 25 after a battle with brain cancer, he was 81 years old. McCain was a U.S. Navy Captain, Congressman, Senator and Republican candidate for the 2008 presidential election.

Su will be accompanied by U.S. Representative to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰) to represent Taiwan and participate in the memorial service held at U.S. Capitol Hill and Washington National Cathedral.

Tsai said in a tweet on Aug. 26 "I'll remember John McCain as a friend & a fighter. He never backed down from his beliefs & forever strived for a more peaceful & prosperous world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, thank you."

MOFA described McCain as a "leader in defending freedom and democracy" and loyal in his support for Taiwan.

Su is scheduled to return to Taiwan on September 3.