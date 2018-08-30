  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s President of Legislative Yuan to attend John McCain memorial service

Su Chia-chyuan and Stanley Kao to represent Taiwan at US Senator John McCain’s memorial service

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/30 17:58
John McCain

John McCain (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of the Legislative Yuan, Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) will attend the memorial service of recently deceased U.S. Senator, John McCain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said in a statement on Aug. 30.

MOFA said that Su was invited to attend the event, and will travel to the U.S. on Aug. 30.

McCain died on Aug. 25 after a battle with brain cancer, he was 81 years old. McCain was a U.S. Navy Captain, Congressman, Senator and Republican candidate for the 2008 presidential election.

Su will be accompanied by U.S. Representative to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰) to represent Taiwan and participate in the memorial service held at U.S. Capitol Hill and Washington National Cathedral.

Tsai said in a tweet on Aug. 26 "I'll remember John McCain as a friend & a fighter. He never backed down from his beliefs & forever strived for a more peaceful & prosperous world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, thank you."

MOFA described McCain as a "leader in defending freedom and democracy" and loyal in his support for Taiwan.

Su is scheduled to return to Taiwan on September 3.
John McCain
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Pro-Taiwan Inhofe likely to succeed McCain at head of Senate Armed Services Committee
Pro-Taiwan Inhofe likely to succeed McCain at head of Senate Armed Services Committee
2018/08/28 15:53
Facing economic challenges from China, the US seeks partnership with Taiwan
Facing economic challenges from China, the US seeks partnership with Taiwan
2018/08/28 15:17
Taiwan expresses condolences over death of John McCain
Taiwan expresses condolences over death of John McCain
2018/08/26 17:07
Former US Pacific Fleet commander visits Taiwan, meets with President Tsai 
Former US Pacific Fleet commander visits Taiwan, meets with President Tsai 
2018/08/24 16:34
Tsai Ing-wen encourages Taiwanese expats to work hard for Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen encourages Taiwanese expats to work hard for Taiwan
2018/08/19 20:55