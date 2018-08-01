TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal against a prison sentence of 39 years and two months for socialite Justin Lee (李宗瑞) for sexually assaulting nine women.

Lee, 33, the son of a senior banking executive, was convicted by the Taiwan High Court of sexual assault and of filming sex acts with 20 women without their consent. The facts occurred from 2009 to 2011, when Lee would meet women at top nightclubs in Taipei, spike their drinks with drugs, and take them back home to rape them while they were unconscious, reports said.

The nine sexual assaults led to jail terms ranging from four years and 10 months to five years and two months per incident, the Central News Agency reported. According to Taiwan’s legal practice, Lee will have to serve a minimum of 30 years in prison. No appeals are possible against Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling.

During the court proceedings, he admitted to having filmed the women without their consent, but he argued that the sex was consensual and had occurred while the women were conscious, which investigators concluded was not true.

The impact of one of Taiwan’s biggest sex scandals was made even worse when during the investigations, some of Lee’s videos leaked online.